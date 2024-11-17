Michelle Duggar praised for looking youthful: ‘Does she age?’

Michelle Duggar is no longer in the spotlight like she once was, but every once in a while, the mom of 19 will pop up in a video or photo shared by one of her children.

Typically, Joy-Anna Duggar shares updates on her mom, often when she spends time with the grandchildren.

The Duggar matriarch looks less tired these days as most of her children are adults and have built their own families.

A few Duggar siblings are still left at home, but Josie Duggar will turn 15 next month. She is the youngest of the bunch and was born while the family was filming 19 Kids and Counting.

The in-town Duggar sisters recently got together to celebrate Joy-Anna’s birthday, and she shared some of the moments they spent together. Michelle was there with her daughters; only Jinger Duggar and Jana Duggar missed the fun.

The photos and videos started the conversation about how good Michelle looked.

Counting On fans gush over Michelle Duggar

When Joy-Anna Duggar shared the moments from her belated birthday outing, the comment section quickly filled up with praise for Michelle Duggar.

Many of her followers couldn’t believe how good her mom looked.

One follower wrote, “Ahhh your Mama looks wonderful ❤️”

Another posted, “Love your family so much!! Your mom looks so amazing!!! Does she age at all???”

Someone else added, “😍wow your mom looks amazing!”

Michelle Dugger gets lots of compliments. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

How old is Michelle Duggar?

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 58th birthday in September.

Over the last few years, the mom of 19 has been accused of aging in reverse, and she has received plenty of attention for how “young” she looks.

While filming 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, it was clear that Michelle looked less stressed as the children got older. However, she had plenty of help raising her brood, with the older sisters having buddy teams they were responsible for caring for as the number of children continued to grow.

She welcomed two sets of twins; the remaining children were single births. Michelle has also had multiple cesarean sections, especially the older she got.

By the time Josie came along, Michelle was in her 40s, and the final baby she welcomed, Jubliee, didn’t make it.

Michelle Duggar remains in the background as her children take the reigns and choose whether to raise their families in the public eye or back in the real world.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.