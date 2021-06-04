Joy-Anna Duggar shares photos from Gideon’s first dentist visit

Joy-Anna Duggar documented Gideon’s visit to the dentist. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar is good about keeping Counting On fans in the loop regarding her family life. That includes sharing some of her children’s firsts.

Gideon Forsyth, who celebrated his third birthday earlier this year, had a first this week. He had his very first appointment with the dentist for a cleaning.

The Counting On mom was on hand to share photos, which she did on Instagram. Joy-Anna revealed her little boy got a clean bill of health with no cavatities at all.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Gideon impresses Joy-Anna Duggar at the dentist

In the caption she included with her photos, Joy-Anna Duggar said, “Our first dentist appointment for Gideon and no cavities! He did great for the Doctor!”

Ahead of that, she quoted Dr. Seuss, saying, “They sure are handy when you smile. So keep you [sic] teeth around a while! [tooth emoji]

-Dr. Seuss”

Joy-Anna’s little one seemed to do quite well in the dentist’s chair. Gideon was all smiles and appeared unbothered by the appointment. Having no cavities was a huge bonus for the little one and his mama.

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to?

Over the last several weeks, Joy-Anna Duggar has spent a lot of time with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and their two little ones. She often shares photos of them on job sites with him, garnering plenty of negative comments about why they aren’t wearing hard hats and more.

The couple has spent some time in the Ozarks as well. In fact, that is where they were when Josh Duggar’s arrest happened back in April. She and Austin remained quiet for a while before issuing a statement after thinking about what they wanted and needed to say.

Speculation is that Joy-Anna Duggar may be coming around to what Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been saying all along. She had been friendly with her big sister again, even spending time with her and some of the other sisters for a late birthday celebration. It doesn’t hurt that her neighbor is Amy Duggar King either.

As of now, there is no word whether Counting On will return with another season. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were rumored to be thinking of leaving anyway, so this may be a blessing for the couple focusing on their family of four and his growing business endeavors.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.