Joy-Anna Duggar shares photo of Evy Mae being mischievous, reveals she is growing up

Joy-Anna Duggar shared Evelyn’s adventures. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a sweet snap of Evelyn Mae on her Instagram stories.

The baby girl was mischievous, and the reality TV star caught her in the act.

It appears little Evy got into a mess when she found where her mom stored her diapers and everything else needed to change her.

She was caught red-handed with the diapers spilled out around her with what appears to be the diaper rash cream in her mouth.

Evy Mae is growing up

On her Instagram story snap, Joy-Anna Duggar wrote, “She’s reached the age of getting into everything, and it makes me sad. Not because of the mess, but because she’s somehow already old enough to crawl around explore.”

Little Evelyn Mae is Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s rainbow baby. She arrived last August and came after quite a storm.

Before welcoming their daughter, the couple buried their first little girl after learning she no longer had a heartbeat during the 20-week ultrasound. Joy-Anna and Austin named their baby girl Annabell Elise, and she was buried on the Forsyth family property.

Evelyn joined a long list of girl cousins who were a part of a big baby boom, and just a few months later, she became a big cousin to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s second daughter, Evangeline Jo.

What’s next for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth?

Currently, the couple has been busy with the big family events. They have been on the go since the holidays. Joy-Anna Duggar even hosted the Duggar girls’ Christmas party.

It is likely the couple will expand their family as well. Right now, Joy-Anna is busy being the mom of two little ones. She constantly shares photos of Gideon and Evy. They are growing up to be the best of friends.

The couple will likely continue to be a part of Counting On, though how involved remains to be seen. Joy-Anna Duggar has worked to build her YouTube channel, which gives updates about the Forsyth family, including events and things that they have done.

She had attended the most recent weddings for her brothers Justin and Jedidiah and welcomed her two new sisters-in-law, Claire and Katelyn. The family is growing exponentially, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s kids are a huge part of Duggars’ next generation.

For now, Joy-Anna is soaking up the moments with Evelyn Mae as she continues to inch toward her first birthday in August.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.