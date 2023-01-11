Joy-Anna Duggar shares baby bump in jeans

Joy-Anna Duggar showed off her growing baby bump.. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar has hit the halfway point in her pregnancy.

She shared that she was expecting her third child with Austin Forsyth while on a big trip to Alaska. It was just after she tested, which was early, given the loss she suffered when her second pregnancy ended in devastation at 20 weeks.

This time, all appears to be going well as Joy-Anna entered week 21 and shared a bump picture for all her followers.

The reality TV star shared that she and Austin are expecting a baby boy this time. They hosted a gender reveal, which Jill Duggar attended.

Joy-Anna has been the target of speculation regarding whether she is pregnant with twins. However, that is not the case, as she has shared her ultrasound pictures publicly.

Since this is her fourth pregnancy, Joy-Anna began to show earlier and appears to be a bit further along.

Wearing jeans is still a big deal for the Duggar daughters, even though many of them are married with children of their own.

Joy-Anne Duggar showed off her growing baby bump as she celebrated hitting week 21. She is halfway through her pregnancy and is close to reaching viability week, which is often something women who have suffered loss or delivered early celebrate.

In the photo shared for her “bumpdate,” Joy-Anna was dressed super casual with jeans, a t-shirt, and a jacket to tie it all together. She had on her glasses, and her hair was put up in a clip.

She captioned the post, “21 Weeks!💙”

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to since Counting On was canceled?

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have been spending a lot of time in nature since Counting On was canceled following Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent conviction and sentencing.

They have shared some of their adventures with their followers, including hunting trips and the trip to Alaska, where they discovered they were expecting their baby boy.

She has been busy with Gideon and Evelynn, teaching them and sharing some of their outdoor adventures as well.

There’s been speculation that Joy-Anna and Austin are on uncertain terms with Jim Bob and Michele Duggar, but they have not spoken out about it. They missed the Duggar Christmas and have seemingly been spending more time with the Forysths. However, Joy-Anna was happy to call and tell her parents she was expecting again, but that was months before the holidays.

Joy-Anna is due with her baby boy just one day apart from her sister-in-law, Katelyn Nakatsu. The two will welcome babies at the end of May, one will be a little boy, and Katey and Jedidiah Duggar are welcoming a little girl.

It will be a busy year for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth as they expand their family by one more person and deal with all the other issues life throws at them.