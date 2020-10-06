Joy-Anna Duggar claps back at Counting On fan who called her out

Joy-Anna Duggar isn’t afraid to clap back after being criticized.

After sharing some Instagram photos where she was called out for looking like she was going to drop her baby girl, Evelyn Mae, the reality star commented back to the “concerned” follower.

What did Joy-Anna Duggar say to the follower who called her out?

Under the specific comment, Joy-Anna Duggar thanked the follower for the concern and explained what happened.

She said, “haha! thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her tho!”

This was a tame response to someone who essentially accused her of endangering her child’s well being for a photo opportunity. Joy-Anna is typically mild-mannered, so her comment was on point for what Counting On fans would expect of the reality star.

The fact that she addressed the criticism is a big deal. Usually, Joy-Anna and her family members shy away from making comments back to followers, except for Jessa Duggar. Perhaps Joy-Anna got a lesson or two from her big sister who is the queen of clap backs.

What were the photos for?

Sharing the two photos Joy-Anna Duggar took on Instagram was for an updated family picture. They were in their church attire and then headed to Alabama.

Austin Forsyth shared pictures of Evelyn Mae’s first flight. The family was flying together, but why they chose that particular destination was not revealed.

Aside from the follower pointing out that Joy-Anna Duggar looked like she was about to drop her baby girl, there was also criticism about how they were dressed. Austin had on a coat but no one else did. The concern was for the children mostly, especially for Evelyn.

They have been doing a lot since welcoming their rainbow baby in August. Joy-Anna has shared various milestones over the last six weeks and opened up about life as a mom of two. In fact, she shared how tired she was since the birth and told followers that she does all of the nighttime things because Austin Forsyth has to work.

For now, their status with Counting On still remains unconfirmed. Jessa Duggar said her sister and family are still filming for the show, but Derick Dillard said they had ceased taking part in the show back July.

Whatever happens, Joy-Anna Duggar is keeping busy with her kids and their new way of life.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.