Joy-Anna Duggar breaks social media silence following appearance at Josh Duggar’s trial

Joy-Anna Duggar broke her social media silence. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar is currently standing trial on two counts of child pornography, and for the most part, the Duggar family has been silent on social media.

Joy-Anna Duggar attended the trial last week with her husband, Austin Forsyth. The two sat together in the back, and she was reportedly looking distraught.

As court goes back into session tomorrow, Joy-Anna broke her social media silence to post about her Bible study.

Joy-Anna Duggar posts about strength and suffering

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggat talked about her studying Job in the Bible.

She captioned her post, “Yes, Jesus. I will trust you.🙏🏼 I am studying in Job. Job went though so much suffering and yet he received the strength that God extended to him to endure. In Job 38-42 God answered Job’s questions, cries, and speeches. Summary: The basic message of God to Job was this. Can you understand even the simplest things of the ways of My creation? No. Job, look upon Me. Can you understand Me or My ways? No. Job, can’t you understand that you can’t understand all of My ways? Yes. Now Job, behold My wisdom, My glory, and My love and ask yourself the question. Even though you cannot understand, can you trust Me? Yes.”

Interestingly, she chose to talk about suffering and strength, especially now. Joy-Anna and Austin haven’t discussed why they are attending Josh Duggar’s trial. She is the only sibling who has been present. Austin and Derick Dillard both attended as well, and they are married into the family.

Joy-Anna Duggar focuses on family

Since Counting On was canceled earlier this year following Josh Duggar’s arrest, Joy-Anna Duggar has focused on spending time with her family.

She and Austin Forsyth spend time outside with their two little ones, letting them explore their surroundings. The couple went through a devastating loss in 2019, sharing their story with the world on the reality TV show.

Joy-Anna is a wild card when it comes to whether she will remain loyal to the Duggars or if she will branch off on her own like Jill Duggar did when she married Derick Dillard. The sisters were close growing up, and recently appeared to have reconnected on a deeper level. Hopefully, she will be able to handle what’s to come for the family and be there for Jill if she testifies in the trial.