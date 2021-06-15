Jovi answers fan question about when he and Yara will buy a house

Jovi answered a question from a fan about when he and Yara will buy a house. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi and Yara from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? have already taken a big step into parenthood, and their fans wonder when they will take the next step and buy a house for their growing family.

Yara has already said she wants another baby, and Jovi makes a good living from his underwater robotics job, so fans are curious about when they will start the next chapter.

One thing that is standing in the way is that they haven’t decided on where to live. Yara has expressed many times that she really dislikes New Orleans and would like to live somewhere else. Jovi signed the lease for their one-bedroom apartment shortly before Yara’s arrival to America, but it is apparent they’ve outgrown it.

When will Jovi and Yara buy a house?

With Jovi and Yara settling into parenting and the idea of growing their family lingers, taking the next major step and buying a house is something they are seriously considering.

Jovi said that they will be buying a house soon hopefully, but said the, “Biggest question is where to live honestly.”

A fan of Jovi and Yara asked Jovi when they will be buying a house for their growing family. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Yara had mentioned California before, but that would bring them far away from their support system of Jovi’s family in Louisiana.

Jovi’s mom Gwen is very involved in their lives and is a hands-on grandma. Yara has gone to stay with her on numerous occasions, and the two of them have gotten close. Gwen would likely fight for them to stay near.

Jovi loves New Orleans and Louisiana, but understands it is Yara’s last choice so it will be interesting to find out where they settle on.

Jovi and Yara face challenges to their relationship on Happily Ever After

Jovi’s job has him leaving to work every other month, so he works one month on and one month off. However, this schedule was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and now he has to spend more time away to account for quarantining.

Last time he went off to work when Yara was pregnant, they thought it was going to be the usual month, but it turned into four.

Yara is really scared about being left alone with their new baby, but Gwen offered to help out and keep Yara company a lot.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.