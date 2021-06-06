90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoiler: Yara has to move in with Jovi’s mom, he’s concerned they won’t get along

Jovi is concerned about Yara getting along with his mom. Pic credit: TLC

The moment has finally arrived for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Jovi Dufren to leave his wife Yara and their baby as he heads to the Caribbean. The couple knew that this moment was coming, but unfortunately, Yara thought they had a little more time.

The last time we saw the newlyweds on-screen Jovi told his wife that he was actually leaving two weeks earlier than planned and the Ukrainian beauty got emotional upon hearing the news.

The new mom was not looking forward to being in a new country with a new baby by herself, but she also didn’t want to stay with Jovi’s mom, Gwen. However, now with a hurricane looming close to New Orleans, Yara doesn’t have much of a choice but to pack her bags and move in with her mother-in-law.

Yara and baby Mylah are moving in with Jovi’s mom, Gwen

The cute couple was not included in last week’s episode of Happily Ever After? but in a sneak peek for tonight’s episode their storyline will pick up where we last saw them. While Yara was hesitant to move in with Gwen during Jovi’s absence, now she doesn’t have much of a choice.

“So I’m leaving for work today and on top of that now we have a big hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and it could be coming to New Orleans,” shared Jovi in his confessional. “Even if the storm doesn’t turn out to be too bad I want Yara and Mylah to stay with my mom because my mom knows how to handle a storm a lot better than Yara does alone.”

Yara finally gave in after hearing about the storm, but she’s certainly not happy about having to live with Jovi’s mom.

Will Yara and Gwen get along? Jovi is concerned

In the sneak peek, the 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? stars are packed and ready to go.

But, when Gwen arrived at the house to pick them up the two women had a tiff about Yara’s $500 hair dryer that got Jovi worried about them getting along.

“So my mom is taking me to the airport today with Yara and Mylah and then my mom’s gonna go to take them out of New Orleans, get them to the Bayou where I know they’ll be safe,” commented the 30-year old.

However, Jovi continued, “I’m concerned how Yara’s gonna get along with my mom while I’m gone.”

Jovi also shared that things have been tense between his wife and his family since Mylah was born. “[My] Louisiana family, we’re very open, and Ukrainian mentality, Yara is very closed, so things have been kinda weird with my family and Yara since we had the baby.”

Check out or re-edit of the longest goodbye, when Yara is still unconvinced she can survive without Jovi while he’s away.

