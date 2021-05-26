90 Day Fiance: Yara posts video with her mother-in-law Gwen dispelling rumors that they don’t get along

Some viewers think Yara and Jovi’s mom Gwen don’t get along, but Yara posted a video of the two of them to try and put that notion to rest Pic credit: TLC

There has been speculation swirling online and within the 90 Day Fiance community that there is tension between Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren’s mom Gwen.

Yara did a Q&A with her fans and received a question about whether she gets along with Gwen, and Yara responded by saying that she gets this question a lot and that they do get along.

Yara followed up her statement by posting a video of the two of them together on the beach after one fan said, “Compliment to Jovi’s mom, she’s the coolest mother in law I’ve ever seen (heart emoji).”

Yara posted on the same story that she agreed Gwen was cool.

In the same video Yara asked Gwen, “Do you get along with me Mrs. Gwen? Because people ask if you get along with me.”

Gwen responded by telling Yara that she loved her.

Where did the misconception that Yara and Gwen don’t get along come from?

Yara said that she gets the question a lot of whether she and Gwen have issues or if Yara just doesn’t like her, and she wanted to dispel this notion.

She was able to address this through her Instagram story Q&A.

Yara answered an question from a fan about her relationship with Gwen Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

This warm response from Yara and subsequent video with Gwen about their good relationship can put to bed any notion that they don’t get along.

Yara posted a cute video of her and Gwen asking Gwen how she feels about their relationship Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

But where did this idea that they don’t like each other come from?

It seemed like when they first met, Yara was overwhelmed by Gwen’s hospitality and Gwen hoped to be a big part of her and Jovi’s lives. Yara warmed up to Gwen over time. They spent a lot of time together during the coronavirus pandemic and still do while Jovi is work.

Another point fans could be attaching themselves to are Yara’s strong opinions about raising Mylah and Gwen’s insistence on sharing her own advice.

The notion that they don’t get along could just be from 90 Day Fiance editing tactics, but there has never been real drama between Yara and Gwen.

Will Gwen and Yara appear together more often on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Gwen intends on being a hands-on grandmother and will be a big part of Jovi and Yara’s life as it plays out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Yara will most likely be leaning on Gwen for support while Jovi is away at work and she is alone in New Orleans.

Aside from that, Gwen offered to always be there to watch Mylah when Yara and Jovi want alone time.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.