90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Yara breaks down when Jovi has to leave the country for work

Yara gets emotional when Jovi has to leave for work. Pic credit:TLC

Yara Zaya is having a rough time as a first-time mom in a new country away from family and friends, but things are about to get worse for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star.

Yara and Jovi were preparing themselves for his planned trip to Guyana in a few weeks. However, things have changed and now Jovi has to leave Yara and their newborn baby, Mylah, much sooner than planned, but Yara isn’t taking the news very well.

Yara gets emotional about Jovi leaving her and Mylah

In a clip for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Jovi drops a surprise on Yara and she got very emotional at the thought of Jovi leaving in a matter of days.

“I’m not ready to stay alone,” responded Yara tearfully. “It’s just terrible, I just don’t know. You can’t leave me here.”

“I was supposed to have a few weeks left at home with Yara and Mylah but since the pandemic has started my work schedule’s been pretty unpredictable,” explained Jovi during his confessional. “And then, like today I found out that I have to go back to work early because I just need to be sure that I can go into quarantine before I leave for Guyana.”

After Yara expressed her frustration, Jovi tried to explain that he needed to go and make money for their family. But his statement rubbed the new mom the wrong way.

“Jovi you think like I am like so much stupid that I don’t understand that you need to go to work and that you need to make money and everything?” retorted the 26-year-old. “I understand that you need to go to work and I understand that you need to make money because we need to live for something. But hell I’m not ready for you [to] go there.”

Yara thinks Jovi will miss out on Mylah’s milestones

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star wasn’t just upset because she didn’t want to be alone, she was most concerned about Mylah.

During her confessional, Yara expressed that the newborn is going through many firsts and is worried that with Jovi leaving he would miss out on Mylah’s milestones.

“So stupid from my side but when I…agreed to marry with Jovi, I was really not thinking that for half the time I would be [a] single mom because he would be at work. I wasn’t thinking about that,” remarked the Ukraine native.

Yara continued,” I’m worried that Jovi will [lose] so much things…the most important time with Mylah when… everything first will happen with her now and it’s just too much.”

Check out the clip below and watch the full scene play out in the latest episode.

90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.