Jovi Dufren shared new photos with baby Mylah and we are swooning

Jovi Dufren shows off his dad skills in recent pics with baby Mylah. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren recently revealed new pictures of his and Yara Zaya’s baby daughter Mylah.

The New Orleans native recently proved he’s putting in the time as a father by posting about the quality time he spends with baby Mylah.

Most recently, he uploaded an Instagram post of him and Mylah spending time in nature.

In the picture, he sits at a picnic bench holding baby Mylah who sports an adorable pink sweater and white cap.

They sit in front of a picturesque pond with geese swimming in it.

Jovi was sure to note that they were spending time in one of Mylah’s favorite settings — outdoors.

“Baby girl, so tiny. She loves to be outside,” he captioned the post.

In another post, he proved that he wasn’t going to let toxic masculinity get in the way of parenting.

He posed pushing a stroller along the waterfront as he engaged with Mylah in the stroller.

“Just enjoying the day with my Hot Mom stroller w/ @yarazaya [laugh crying emoji] That’s actually what its called,” he captioned the post.

Yara also shows her love for baby Mylah

Yara seems to be appreciating Jovi’s recent parenting efforts.

On the same day as Jovi’s park picture, Yara uploaded her own Instagram post sharing thanks for the family she created.

In the picture, Yara holds Mylah who is wearing a similar outfit to the one featured in her dad’s picture.

“I am so grateful to God for her, I love her so much,” Yara captioned the post. “I never thought that I would enjoy the role of mom so much…and @jovid11 I just want you to know that you are the best daddy.”

Yara and Jovi reveal struggles with parenting

Yara and Jovi were first introduced to the franchise on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. Now they star on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

In this season, Jovi and Yara are now parents to baby Mylah and the role is proving to be more difficult than they had anticipated.

With Jovi working away from home for months at a time, Yara is worried about raising their baby on her own in a foreign country.

The pair tried to enjoy a date eating out for lunch but their time as a couple was quickly interrupted by Yara’s concern for Mylah. They then argued over how to balance spending time as a couple and parenting Mylah.

As Jovi’s departure date gets closer, Yara seems to be getting more nervous about caring for Mylah alone for a month.

Based on their recent social media activity, it seems the two got through the tough time and are closer than ever.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.