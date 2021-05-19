90 Day Fiance: Baby Mylah looks just like Jovi as a baby

Yara posted a photo of baby Jovi next to baby Mylah for comparison. Pic credit: TLC

Yara from 90 Day Fiance posted a side-by-side photo of baby Mylah and Jovi as a baby for comparison and tagged Jovi’s mom Gwen. It appears that Jovi as a baby looks a lot like Mylah.

There are many similarities between Jovi and Mylah’s face, with wide eyes, big lips, and the same nose being some of the most prominent features.

It seems like Jovi’s mom Gwen asked for the picture comparison because in Yara’s post she said, “Ok here @gweneymard.”

Baby Mylah’s birth was a highly anticipated part of Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, and fans have been obsessing over how cute Mylah is and how Jovi and Yara are as parents.

Mylah also has some of Yara’s characteristics

There’s no doubt that Mylah looks like Jovi and some of his most notable characteristics.

The picture of Jovi that Yara chose is Jovi in a very 90s baby outfit with a bewildered look on his face. Mylah has the same look on her face in her photo but is rocking a more modern pink jumpsuit.

Yara’s IG story post of baby Jovi next to baby Mylah. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Mylah does have some traits from Yara as well. Mylah has big blue eyes that are a signature feature of Yara, and it looks like Mylah could also be developing Yara’s face shape.

As for Mylah’s hair color, it will most likely be brown as Jovi is a brunette and Yara is not a natural blonde.

Mylah will be shown a lot on Happily Ever After this season

Mylah’s first picture on Instagram from late April coincided with the premiere of the new season of Happily Ever After? in late April 2021.

Since this season’s premiere baby Mylah has been featured a couple of times. The first time was when she was 4 days old at home with Jovi and Yara and Gwen came over to offer advice and bring some supplies.

The second time was when Yara and Jovi tried to go out and have a nice lunch together but Yara was constantly fretting about Mylah and they ended up leaving lunch early.

Jovi and Yara’s experience as new parents will be highlighted this season and Mylah will get a lot of screen time out of it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.