90 Day Fiance: Throwback photos of Yara have surfaced amid her Tell All confession of plastic surgery

After confessing that she had plastic surgery, old photos of Yara have come out. Pic credit: TLC

During Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, the topic of plastic surgery came up and Yara admitted that she has had some work done.

She said that she had her nose done and used to get her lips done, which many fans did not know about.

One fan dug up throwback photos of Yara amid the Tell All confession and fans can tell there is a stark difference in her face.

Yara made it a point on the Tell All to say that it is everyone’s personal choice if they want to change their looks or not and there is nothing wrong with it.

Yara herself has posted old photos to her Instagram story, before fans knew about the enhancements, in an effort to stop the haters who criticize the way she looks.

The pictures of Yara received a lot of attention

The pictures of a younger Yara got over 400 likes and over 75 comments on Instagram, with many fans remarking at just how different Yara looked.

During the Tell All, Yara said that her nose looked like a potato, which some onlookers agreed with.

In the photos, Yara is sporting dark hair and obviously smaller lips and some fans think that she looks much better as a blonde and with the work she’s had done.

Followers shared their opinions on Yara’s different looks. Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

While viewers are just finding out about the plastic surgery, these are not the first throwback photos that have been in circulation. Yara posted a few older photos previously to draw awareness to the criticism she has received over her appearance.

She wanted to make the point that the way someone looks and judging them for that is not a reflection of whether they are a good or bad person.

Yara and Julia got into it over their views of plastic surgery during the Tell All, leading to some animosity between the two.

Julia and Yara argued about their thoughts on plastic surgery in the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Yara and Jovi will appear on the Happily Ever After

After much speculation as to who from Season 8 would make it onto Happily Ever after, viewers found out Yara and Jovi and their new baby, Mylah, will be appearing.

During this season, the couple was very popular, and fans are very interested in Yara’s confident opinions and Jovi’s sometimes questionable antics. They are also very eager to meet Mylah.

Jovi’s mom, Gwen, has also won the hearts of 90 Day fans and they are hoping that she will be very involved with the couple on HEA.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.