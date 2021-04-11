90 Day Fiance spoiler: Yara and Julia clash over cosmetic surgery in upcoming Tell All

Things get heated between Yara and Julia at the 90 Day Fiance Tell All. Pic credit:TLC

Things got heated between 90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina during upcoming Tell All.

The two women engaged in a war of words when the topic of cosmetic surgery was brought up. Yara, for her part, does not see anything wrong with a little nip and tuck.

But going under the knife is just too extreme for Julia.

Yara admits to going under the knife

The 90 Day Fiance stars had a conversation about cosmetic surgery during the Tell All.

And Yara had no problem admitting to host Shaun Robinson that she’s also been under the knife– after Rebecca Parrot showed off her svelte new body after surgery.

“First of all, I don’t see [anything] wrong with that,” chimed in Yara. “If somebody [doesn’t] like something on themselves, change it. Yes, you need to love yourself the way you are. But if you can accept something it’s okay to change it.”

“We are living in two thousand and twenty-one,” continued the new mom. “And if you want to do something, do it.”

Yara continued to confess, “And I had an issue like my nose is [a] potato so let me do something to that.”

“So you had your nose done?” queried Shaun Robinson.

“Yes, I did,” responded Yara. “And four years ago I was doing my lips too.”

Yara continued to reiterate that if someone has accepted that they don’t like a part of themselves “there is nothing wrong” with changing it.

“I was not accepting myself when I look in the mirror and I had to fix the situation,” she admitted.

Yara wasn’t the only one who gave a thumbs up to cosmetic surgery.

Natalie Mordovtseva also shared her plans for a nose job. However, Julia Trubkina certainly did not approve.

Yara and Julia clash over cosmetic surgery

It seems Julia was the only 90 Day Fiance star who was not on board with getting cosmetic surgery.

Her opinion caused an argument between her and Yara.

“[I] totally disagree about this,” confessed Julia when asked to give her views on the topic.

“I mean, like, if you [are] young why [do] you need change and go [get an] operation?” Julia said. “If you have [a] man and [he] love[s] you like this, this is perfect you don’t need [to] change [anything].”

“That’s about what you accept, and what you don’t accept,” interjected Yara. “And if you don’t accept it’s okay to do it.”

But Julia couldn’t quite wrap her mind around that. “Oh my God, this is crazy people!” responded the 26-year-old.

“Everybody has [their] own face and they have the rules to do whatever they want,” remarked Yara.

“Yes I know, I say my opinion,” commented Julia.

“And it’s absolutely not your business to [say] or [judge] somebody [for] doing something like that,” opined Yara.

You can check out the intense conversation below and watch the Tell All to see how it all plays out.

90 Day Fiance Tell All airs Sunday, April 11, at 8/7c on TLC.