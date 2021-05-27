90 Day Fiance: Yara claps back at blogger after complaining about Jovi’s job

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya reveals she wants more kids. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans are starting to turn on Yara Zaya after she complained about her husband, Jovi Duffren, working away for months at a time. Now the new mother of Mylah is on the offensive after being hit with immense backlash.

Dufren works out on the oil rigs as an ROV pilot and is asked to travel often. While his schedule once worked for the Ukrainian since she benefited from extravagant trips, his busy and hectic job trips are no longer enjoyable for her as they have left her feeling lonely in New Orleans.

Dufren works a four-week on and four week off schedule, and while this lifestyle may have worked for his bachelor life, his wife is no longer having it. Currently, fans are watching Zaya freak out about being left alone in a new country with her newborn while he packs for his new job.

90 Day Fiance fans think Yara is whining too much

TLC viewers have started to tire of the star’s complaining, which has caused some to lash out at her. @johnyates327tv who is a TLC blogger, made an observation that the blonde was well aware that her husband would be gone for multiple weeks, writing, “Okay, but you knew that Jovi worked offshore for months at a time, so this shouldn’t come as a shock plus you have Jovi’s mom who’s always been there for you.”

The blogger even wrote that she should be considering herself lucky that she has a mother-in-law willing to step up and step in to help her out with her newborn. But for Zaya, this sentiment struck a nerve as she revealed she was always thankful for the support but wanted and needed her husband to be around more.

Yara wasted no time heading directly to the source and replying in Yates’ comment section. The fashion entrepreneur claimed that when she was living in the Ukraine, she had no idea that Duffren would be working away so much, saying, “yes, I was not ready for the fact that he would leave for four months.”

Yara stands up for herself

She continued to clap back at the Instagrammer, saying, “ And Mom Jovi lives 1.5 hours from me, she cannot come to me every day, and she has her own life, I came to America to live with Jovi and not with her. And what’s wrong with the fact that I want to be with Jovi a little longer? 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️”

Yates did try to explain what his post meant, but followers had already turned against him, claiming he was trying to invalidate the reality stars’ feelings. Frankly, many fans felt Zaya was entitled to feel how she felt, and no one should be shaming her for feeling left behind and lonely.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.