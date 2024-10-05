Josiah Duggar and Joseph Duggar pop up in wedding photos

Jason Duggar married Maddie Grace Jones in Newport, Tennessee.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard drove up for the festivities, and she wasted no time taking photos with family members she doesn’t see often.

Because Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo live in California, spending time with them hasn’t been easy. However, between Jana Duggar’s wedding and Jason and Maddie’s, Jill and Derick spent time with them.

Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, attended the Tennessee wedding. They are based in Texas, and Justin was one of Jason’s groomsmen.

To make the best of their time together, Jill snapped photos with her siblings that she shared on her Instagram Story.

We have to wonder why some of them didn’t make the cut, though.

Josiah and Joseph Duggar pose with their big sister

With Counting On off the air, a few siblings went on to live more private lives.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson went completely private despite starting in the spotlight. They wiped their Instagram clean and didn’t even announce the birth of their children after Bella.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell also left the spotlight. They stayed longer than Josiah and Lauren, but they did not announce the birth of their fourth child, Justus.

However, Jill Duggar was able to capture her brothers while at Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding. There were several snaps with her siblings, but most were with her brothers, except one with Jinger Duggar.

Jill Duggar spent time with her siblings at Jason’s wedding. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Are Jill Duggar’s sisters the ones she is disconnected from?

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been very vocal about the strained relationships with Jill’s family.

After Counting The Cost was announced and subsequently released, the former Counting On star didn’t see much support.

Interestingly, Jinger Duggar seems to be the sibling who has offered the most support. James Duggar also remains close to Jill, but she was the leader of his buddy team and helped raise him.

Based on observation and how things have played out, Jill’s brothers seem less bothered by her claims and life than some of her sisters. She wasn’t asked to be a bridesmaid for Jana Duggar’s wedding, and we haven’t seen her spend time with Jessa Duggar or Joy-Anna Duggar at the recent weddings.

Despite the awkwardness, Jill and Derick have shown up to the weddings and attended the celebrations for her siblings.

