Josh and Anna Duggar’s daughter Madyson pops up at sweater party

Anna Duggar’s children participate in the Duggar sweater party. Pic credit: TLC

Josh and Anna Duggar’s children have been scarce on social media for more than a year.

After Josh was arrested in April 2021, Anna ceased all social media posting.

Since then, their kids have only been spotted a few times. Most of the time, it’s in a video shared from a Duggar gathering or something similar.

This time, Madyson Lily Duggar was featured in a video shared by Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announcing they are expecting again.

She hasn’t been shown to the public much, only when her birth was announced by the family, just a few months before Josh was sentenced.

Also, Mackynzie and Michael were spotted in the video.

Jordyn Duggar is on baby duty

In the video, Jedidiah Duggar filmed Katelyn Nakatsu telling Jordyn Duggar they were expecting again.

Jordyn was holding onto one of the little ones, which appears to have been Madyson Lily Duggar. The little girl would be just over a year old now, and her curiosity suggests it wasn’t Kendra Caldwell or Lauren Swanson’s unannounced children.

Mackynzie and Michael Duggar also appeared in the frames following Jordyn getting the news. Johannah Duggar was holding onto what appeared to be Charlie Duggar. He was smaller, and Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar appeared in the video.

Pic credit: @JedKateyDuggar/YouTube

The baby girl in the photo looks similar to all of Josh and Anna Duggar’s children.

Where has Anna Duggar been?

Josh Duggar is in a Texas federal prison serving his 12 years. Anna Duggar has reportedly been visiting him while he’s there.

She has remained with the Duggar family, likely in the big house or staying where she and Josh were living ahead of his arrest.

Anna hasn’t commented publicly about her husband at all, except for the one story she posted with a “link in bio” message.

There’s been some talk about her possibly moving to Texas to be near the prison. She hasn’t made any significant movement toward that, but she has tried to keep in contact with her husband while he remains behind bars.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar support Anna and her seven children, along with the help of younger Duggar daughters who remain at home. Johannah, Jennifer, and Jordyn are all old enough to babysit now.

It will be interesting to see if Anna pops up in any videos that are likely coming as Christmas approaches.