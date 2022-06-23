Anna Duggar breaks silence following Josh Duggar’s prison sentence

Anna Duggar turns 34 as Josh Duggar remains behind bars. Pic credit: @annaduggar/Instagram

Anna Duggar has finally broken her social media silence since her husband, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison last month.

The former reality TV star is celebrating turning 34 and reflecting on what happened in her life 14 years ago.

She has remained by her husband’s side since his April 2021 arrest and was present when he was given 12.5 years in prison when Judge Timothy Brooks sentenced him.

Anna Duggar reminisces about Josh Duggar’s proposal 14 years ago

Despite everything that has happened in her marriage over the last few years, Anna Duggar is still celebrating that she said “yes” to Josh Duggar 14 years ago on her birthday.

The Counting On personality took to her Instagram story to reflect on the day and share her plans for her birthday with her followers.

Anna wrote, “Officially 34. Fourteen years since said I said, ‘YES!’ Road-tripping to visit my bestie. ‘Even If’ by Mercy Me on repeat. ‘Jesus, I will cling to You come what may.'”

Pic credit: @annaduggar/Instagram

What’s Anna Duggar going to do next?

Duggar followers are wondering what is next for Anna Duggar, especially after learning her husband, Josh Duggar would be away for over a decade. The stipulations following his release are just as intense, as he will have two decades of probation, supervised visits with his children that are minors, and more.

Amy Duggar King offered to help Anna leave Josh and get her life started away from it all. Still, it appears Anna will stay within the Duggar circle, especially because she has seven children to raise, one of whom is still an infant.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are still supportive of Anna. They made that a big point in their statement about Josh’s sentencing, and throughout the trial in December, Derick spoke with Anna and even sat with her.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released a scathing video about Josh, calling him a “hypocrite” as Jeremy spoke for 17 minutes. He talked about touting the word Christian with him and people’s perception of who they are and what they represent. They came down the hardest on Josh and stand by what they said.

Anna will have to choose where she plans to spend the next decade of her life as she will be roughly 45 when Josh is released from federal prison. Her youngest child, Madyson, will be right around 10. She has relied heavily on help from the Duggars when it comes to the children, and with seven kids, she will likely continue to use them as a support system.