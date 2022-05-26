What are Josh Duggar’s post-prison stipulations? Here’s two the defense objected to for the reality TV star

Josh Duggar has strict probation stipulations, including when he is around his own children. Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Josh Duggar will be behind bars for at least a decade.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison because of his child pornography conviction in December 2021.

It works out to roughly 12.5 years, but he likely won’t serve the entire sentence unless something happens within the prison or other charges are brought against him. Based on how long he was held in the Washington County Detention Center, he will get credit for almost six months already served, and if he serves 85% of his sentence, he will likely be out in roughly 10 years.

What are the stipulations put on Josh Duggar upon his release from prison?

There have been mixed emotions about the sentence Josh Duggar received. Aside from the prison time, Judge Timothy Brooks added a list of stipulations upon the disgraced reality TV star’s release.

Carrie Jernigan, a lawyer who attended the sentencing hearing yesterday, took to her popular TikTok page to talk about the stipulations laid out by the judge.

When Josh actively completes 85% of his prison sentence, he will be eligible for release. Following that, he will have to do 20 years of supervised probation. He cannot have any unsupervised contact with minors during the probation period, including his own children.

During the probation period, Josh will not be allowed to view pornography. He cannot possess or use a computer with internet access unless he gets permission from his probation officer.

There were also guidelines about polygraph tests.

What did the defense object to on behalf of Josh Duggar?

Over on Reddit, someone who had a friend in the courtroom shared more details about what the defense objected to as far as the stipulations put on Josh Duggar.

According to the person in the courtroom, Josh’s legal team was concerned about the polygraph requirement and the viewing of adult pornography. Judge Brooks left both conditions in place, revealing that allowing him access to adult pornography could be a “gateway contributor to him reoffending.”

Where Josh Duggar will serve his time remains unclear. Two options were given– one in Texas and one in Arkansas. As for his family, the statements are slowly beginning to trickle in.

Jason Duggar spoke out about his disgraced brother, which is rare for him. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard released their thoughts on the matter, and Amy Duggar King was the first to speak out.