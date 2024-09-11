Jon & Kate Plus 8: Collin Gosselin recounts being ‘zip-tied’ and locked in basement by mom Kate

Collin Gosselin is speaking out against the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of his mother, Kate Gosselin.

Collin and his large family became reality TV superstars when they starred in the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Jon and Kate Gosselin shot to fame with their storyline, showcasing their large family, consisting of one set of twins – Madelyn (Mady) and Cara – and one set of sextuplets – Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah, and Alexis.

Camera crews followed the Gosselins’ every move until 2009, following Jon and Kate’s very public divorce.

Since then, the exes have made allegations against each other, and now, one of their children is doing the same.

Collin, one of the Gosselin sextuplets, went on record this week, claiming that his mom, Kate, physically and mentally abused him.

Collin claims his mom, Kate Gosselin, ‘zip-tied’ his hands and feet and locked him in a dark basement room

Speaking with The Sun, the 20-year-old went into detail about the alleged abuse, including being “zip-tied” by his arms and legs.

Collin says that his mom isolated him from his seven siblings, spending a lot of time in a “specially-built” room in the basement.

Reportedly, the room contained a bed and cameras so that Kate could watch him. Collin said she would deadbolt the door shut and turn off the lights.

Collin says he was “fully isolated” from everyone, including his father, Jon, his teachers, and his friends.

Collin detailed how Kate allegedly became “physically aggressive” toward him, and eventually, child protective services got involved.

Kate purportedly had Collin diagnosed with several behavioral and psychiatric conditions — including Autism, ADHD, and bipolar disorder — while placed in-patient at a mental health facility.

However, Collin claims he has no such conditions and supposedly provided The Sun with medical documents to prove otherwise.

Kate defends herself on social media after Collin denies being diagnosed with multiple mental conditions

In 2023, Kate opened up about Collin’s diagnosis, claiming that he was placed in the facility for the safety of her, his siblings, and himself.

Kate said her decision to place Collin in a facility was solidified following an incident involving his use of a weapon.

After enrolling in the Marine Corps, Collin says Kate’s Instagram post went viral. When the military caught wind of it, he was discharged after he couldn’t provide sufficient evidence to prove otherwise.

Collin thanks his father, Jon Gosselin, for ‘saving’ him

After Collin’s interview went live, he took to his Instagram Story to speak more about his mother’s alleged abuse.

“It has taken me a long time to find the strength needed to speak about my mother’s abuse,” Collin wrote. “I have finally found my voice, and I hope to be the voice for children everywhere facing abuse. It is never ok. Your story can be told, just like mine.”

Collin shares his story. Pic credit: @collinagosselin1/Instagram

Collin also brought attention to the “system that failed him,” and admitted that seeing photos of his younger self is still “incredibly difficult.”

Collin concluded his Story by thanking his father, Jon, for “fighting so hard to obtain custody” of him and “saving him” from the institution where he says he was wrongfully committed.

Collin’s sister, Madelyn, sides with Kate

As Monsters and Critics reported, Collin’s older sister, Madelyn Gosselin, spoke out last year in their mother’s defense.

Madelyn told her Instagram followers that she suffered “trauma” at “[Collin’s] hands” during their childhood.

Mady accused her brother, Collin, of “physically threatening” her and “every member” of her immediate family, exhibiting “hateful” and “violent” behavior.

“To those of you saying my brother was a child who experienced trauma, and so I must swiftly forgive and forget, please remember that I was a child too,” Mady told her followers.

As a side note, Kate was contacted by The Sun but declined to comment on Collin’s recent interview.

Seasons 1 through 5 of Jon & Kate Plus 8 and Seasons 1 through 6 of Kate Plus 8 are currently streaming on Discovery+.