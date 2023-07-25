Jon Gosselin slams ex Kate Gosselin’s ‘inexcusable’ behavior and ‘false accusations’ aimed at their son Collin

Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars Kate and Jon Gosselin are still at each other’s throats 14 years after their divorce.

The exes got divorced in 2009, and since then, they’ve continued to disagree about parenting their eight children, 22-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn “Mady” and 19-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Leah.

Following their split, Kate was awarded full legal custody of her and Jon’s eight kids. These days, however, custody isn’t an issue since all eight kids are over 18 years old and can choose to live with either parent or on their own.

Collin and Hannah chose to live with their father, Jon, while the rest of the sextuplets live with Kate. Cara and Mady attend college in New York and, while not in school, live with Kate and their siblings in North Carolina, where the TLC alum relocated in 2021.

Amid the Gosselins growing apart, one major issue that has remained in the headlines is Collin’s behavior. According to Kate, Collin needed to be institutionalized for his “violent” behavior, something that Collin and Jon have spoken out against.

In the new Vice documentary, Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus, Collin accused his mom Kate of taking out her “anger and frustration” on him, something she vehemently denied.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin fires back at ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s accusations about their son Collin

Following Kate’s lengthy statement made on Instagram, in which she said Collin has a “distorted perception of reality,” Jon made a statement to The Sun, firing back at his ex-wife.

Jon’s rep told the outlet of Kate’s Instagram statement, “Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him.”

“True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public,” the statement continued.

Jon’s rep also noted that Collin had to be cleared by the Marines recently as part of the enrollment process and that he underwent a “full background check including mental, physical, and medical clearance.”

“Do not forget that a judge awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father,” they added, pointing out that Kate didn’t show up to court for the hearing, thereby losing full custody of her son.

Jon called Kate’s statements “false accusations,” adding that she “is unable to control her abusive words towards him.”

“At this point, Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country and is unable to respond to his mother’s callus lies,” their statement concluded.

Collin’s sister Madelyn Gosselin sides with mom Kate

Collin’s older sister, Mady, spoke out against her brother, seemingly siding with their mom, Kate. In her own lengthy Instagram Story post, Mady accused Collin of “hateful” and “violent” behavior.

“I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family,” Mady wrote in her Story.

Collin has blamed reality TV fame for tearing apart his family, telling Entertainment Tonight that if it weren’t for filming Jon & Kate Plus 8, he believes his parents would still be together.

In the Vice documentary, Collin also talked about a 2022 car crash that nearly took his life. According to Collin, neither Kate nor any of his siblings reached out to him after the crash.

Collin is hopeful his family can ‘reconnect’ amid their family feud

“No, I didn’t hear anything from any of them. They didn’t reach out at all, no,” Collin claimed.

But despite his once-close-knit family being torn apart, Collin is hopeful that they’ll reconcile one day.

“I love ’em to death,” Collin said. “I really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again, you know? Take back the time that we didn’t have.”

Seasons 1 through 5 of Jon & Kate Plus 8 and Seasons 1 through 6 of Kate Plus 8 are currently streaming on Discovery+.