John-David Duggar shares romantic side with Abbie Grace Burnett on Counting On

John-David Duggar has really blossomed since marrying Abbie Grace Burnett. On the most recent episode of Counting On, his family gushed about how romantic he has become.

The reality star was working on a video for Abbie and their little girl, Grace. He was interviewing family members and talked to Jim Bob and Michelle, Joe and Kendra, and Jana.

Abbie Grace Burnett goes into labor

Back in January, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett became parents for the first time. They welcomed Grace Duggar into the world, and since then, they have been very particular about when they share photos of her.

Counting On ran a birth special shortly after she was born, but the details about Abbie’s labor and birth were talked about in-depth about what happened.

The couple chose to have Michelle Duggar with them. Abbie revealed that she will act as a doula for them. Michelle has been through labor so many times and her calming voice and encouragement were what both John-David and his wife needed.

After what they thought was time to go to the hospital, John-David and Abbie were discouraged when they weren’t admitted to the labor and delivery. She continued to labor at home with Michelle and her parents as well.

Once they were checked into the hospital, things remained slow. Abbie Grace Burnett was only dilated to a five after a day and a half of labor. She opted to get an epidural and start Pitocin and then was able to get some rest.

Grace Duggar was born at 3:11 a.m. and weighed what Jim Bob Duggar had guessed at seven pounds and 11 ounces.

John-David Duggar is a romantic

Not only did John-David Duggar film a special video for Abbie Grace Burnett, but he also is big on romantic gestures. He revealed that he had been painting her nails and even gave her a pedicure while on camera. This is something he has been doing since they were engaged, which is interesting because it involves a lot of touching.

Viewers got to watch as John-David showed Abbie the video he recorded for their daughter while she was expecting. It was filled with messages about how they met and included several important family members in their lives.

The story of Grace Duggar took over the latest episode of Counting On. She rounded out the 2019 Duggar baby boom and was the first Duggar grandchild born in 2020.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.