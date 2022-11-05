John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrate wedding anniversary

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have been married for four years.

The Duggar couple celebrated their anniversary will an adorable selfie and a caption about having fun.

A lot has happened to John David and Abbie over the last four years, including the cancellation of Counting On and the welcoming of their two little ones.

When he proposed to her, it was all about airplanes. The couple has a love for them, and their wedding reception was even held in an airport hangar.

The newly-minted family of four hasn’t shared much on social media over the last few months, but they couldn’t miss the chance to celebrate their love.

Even though John David and Abbie Grace were married later than some of their siblings, it doesn’t seem to bother them.

Abbie Grace Burnett shares anniversary post

On Instagram, Abbie Grace Burnett shares a sweet post about her anniversary with John David Duggar.

The photo was a selfie of the two at the golden hour, giving it a glowing and beautiful look.

She wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 4 years!!! Time flies when you’re having fun! 🧡#4yearanniversary”

Their relationship has been well-documented on social media and Counting On. They also shared the first of their first child, Gracie, with fans in a special episode dedicated to Abbie and her labor and delivery.

John David and Abbie were the last Duggar couple to have their wedding shared on Counting On. Since then, three of John’s brothers have tied the knot. Justin, Jedidiah, and Jeremiah Duggar are all married now.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett welcome baby boy

Earlier this year, Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar confirmed they were expecting their second child after months of speculation surrounding Abbie’s health. She had been seen in a wheelchair at the semi-annual resale event, which led to speculation she was suffering from hyperemesis gravida as she did with Gracie.

Their son was born a few weeks ago, and the couple shared their first photo as a family of four. John and Abbie named their son Charlie. They revealed he was born in September when the baby was expected to be due.

John David and Abbie are enjoying life as a family of four and learning to adjust based on having a newborn and toddler. It’s a wild ride, and they appear to enjoy every minute.