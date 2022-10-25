Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar gush about ‘memories’

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett enjoy camping. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar have a lot to celebrate.

Last month, the couple welcomed their second child.

They revealed they were expecting a boy earlier this year, and a few weeks ago, the couple debuted their first photo as a family of four.

Abbie and John David have spent a lot of time camping with family and friends this year. The couple appeared in Jedidiah Duggar’s video of Truett’s first camping video, as did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

They seem to enjoy their time in the outdoors as a family, leading a quieter life without all the hustle and bustle of the cameras and crew following them around.

With summer in the rearview mirror, camping season is coming to a close.

Abbie Grace Burnett posts about the ‘best memories’

On Instagram, Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar shared an updated selfie of the Counting On couple.

She captioned the post, “I’m convinced some of the best memories are made when camping together! 🧡⛺️ 🍁”

The post was geotagged at Roaring River State Park, which is located in Cassville, Missouri.

John David and his siblings have a soft spot for Missouri, as they spend a lot of time in and around Branson and the Ozark area.

What is next for Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar?

It’s unclear what the couple intends to do moving forward. It has been a whirlwind for the Duggar family as a whole, and with the loss of the show and filming ending, what’s next has been different for all of the siblings.

Abbie Grace Burnett is still very close with her sister-in-law, likely meaning they spend a lot of time with John David Duggar and his siblings. They did not speak out against Josh Duggar or make a statement following his conviction or sentence.

They seem to walk the middle area, which keeps them within the family. Abbie and John David have pulled back from public life but not entirely like some siblings, including Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Joseph Duggar.

Infrequently posting is better than nothing at all, and the last several weeks were likely filled with prepping for their new addition and spending time bonding with their son. There was also likely an adjustment for Gracie, who had been an only child up until her brother’s birth.

Camping is special for Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar; next year, they will likely spend more time outdoors.