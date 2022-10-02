Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar reveal son’s name, announce birth

John-David and Abbie Grace Burnett revealed they welcomed their second child. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar finally confirmed the birth of their baby boy.

The Counting On stars were thrown a baby shower several weeks ago, and Abbie was due early to mid-September.

They chose to keep the birth a secret for a while, only sharing their son with the world this weekend.

Details about baby boy Duggar have been kept under wraps, with only his name made public.

John-David and Abbie shared a family photo, sharing with their 614,000 followers that they are officially a family of four.

They wrote, “We are now a family of 4! We welcomed little 💙Charlie💙 into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

Their photographer was also tagged.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar welcome Charlie

The caption on their Instagram post revealed they named their first-born son Charlie.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar did not reveal what he weighed at birth or when he was born. However, based on the fact they mentioned they’ve enjoyed the last month with him, it seems he may have been born earlier than expected.

The shower was six weeks ago, so it’s possible Abbie gave birth roughly two weeks after that. It looks like Charlie may have been born at the beginning of September.

While there were no close-up photos of Charlie, it looks like he has blonde hair, just like his big sister Gracie.

Charlie Duggar joins many Duggar cousins

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar are the most recent couple to add to the growing list of Duggar grandbabies.

He is the third boy born this year, and Charlie keeps the streak going.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their son, Truett, in May. In July, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their third son, Frederick.

As of now, there is only one pregnant Duggar couple. Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announced they were expecting their first child. There hasn’t been a gender reveal yet, but if they have a boy, it will be the fourth in a row and continue the streak.

Even though the Duggars are no longer on television, they still have a huge fan base. Many of the siblings are updating their social media with the happenings of their lives, and some have taken a step back and enjoyed less of the spotlight.