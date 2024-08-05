Joe Gorga reveals he’s ‘concerned’ about Teresa Giudice amid Margaret Josephs drama

Joe Gorga’s rift with his sister, Teresa Giudice, has been chronicled on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for over a decade.

Despite fans’ demands that producers pick a side and fire either Teresa or Melissa Gorga, the show has continued to chart the two sides.

Throughout RHONJ Season 14, Teresa has acted like her brother and sister-in-law don’t exist because she feels betrayed by them.

Unfortunately, the trio closed out the latest season in a bad place, signaling no resolution on the horizon.

Joe and Teresa have been keeping their distance, which makes sense given their toxic relationship.

Melissa opened up early into Sunday’s season finale about how Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, have been struggling with the drama surrounding his ex-wife, who they believe has been trying to cause problems in their life through Margaret Josephs.

Melissa mentioned that Danielle Cabral said Teresa “looks terrible” and that her home is “very stressed.”

“I really don’t want them to suffer. I hope they work out whatever’s going on with the ex and that crazy relationship that those two must have had,” Melissa added.

Joe is worried about his sister

Joe said he was “concerned” about his sister.

“I’m always concerned about her. She’s my sister,” he added before saying she’s “old-school Italian.”

“She wouldn’t admit it if it was true,” he said of her verbalizing her feelings about Margaret and the drama with Luis’ ex-wife.

“If it was really true, the kids are a mess, she would never say it,” he claimed.

If anything, the scene felt more like a thinly veiled dig at Teresa, which is odd considering he said he was “concerned” about her.

There have been many changes in Teresa’s life since her relationship with Luis Ruelas first started, but it does seem that a big chunk of the drama in her life is related to her husband’s ex-wife.

The traditional reunion has been scrapped

The sad part of the drama is that the series won’t have a traditional reunion this season. Instead, we’re getting the cast split into two groups to watch the finale back and react to it.

That’s pretty odd, considering the amount of tension this season. However, the positive here is that the husbands will not be a part of the episode, so the ladies will have the floor to air their thoughts.

There won’t be any resolution because the fights at Rails Steak House showcased how much these women hate each other.

A final decision about the show’s future has not been made, but if it does return, filming will not start until 2025.

Will enough time pass to allow viewers to enjoy the show again? At the moment, it isn’t easy to care for any of the storylines.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.