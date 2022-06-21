Jinger, Jessa, and Jana Duggar wear pants as they pose with Jennifer Duggar

Jinger Duggar spent time with her sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar received a visit from several of her sisters over Father’s Day weekend.

She shared the news while dropping several pictures of herself alongside Jana, Jessa, and Jennifer Duggar.

Ben Seewald was along for the ride, but the Counting On star was more focused on spending time with her sisters.

Jinger Duggar shares photo of Jana and Jessa Duggar wearing pants

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar did a photo dump from the weekend she spent with her sisters and brother-in-law.

Jana, Jessa, and Jennifer visited their sister in California as they were there for a conference last week.

Jinger wrote, “@jessaseewald @janamduggar @ben_seewald & my little sis Jennifer all came for a visit over the weekend. We rode the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier, ate lots of good food, played some intense rounds of spicy Uno, and did some shopping in Glendale at the Americana. Such an awesome time!”

The post was filled with photos of the sisters and videos too.

The biggest revelation was that the older Duggar sisters were wearing pants together while their younger sister, Jennifer, was still adhering to Jim Bob Duggar’s rules and wearing a dress.

It was interesting to see Jana in pants as she still lives in the big house and presumably still has to follow the rules. She may have been given some freedom in the wardrobe department. However, Jeremy Vuolo confirmed that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar didn’t like Jinger’s wardrobe changes and had words about it.

Jessa Duggar’s choice of ripped-knee pants was also surprising. She rocked black pants with the knees ripped. She posed alongside Ben Seewald in the photo, so he is clearly on board with his wife’s choice.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

What have the Duggar sisters been up to?

Jinger Duggar has been living her life in California and continuing to enjoy her family. She and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t speak out directly about Josh Duggar’s sentencing, but they did throw some shade.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been working on a fixer-upper home for nearly a year. They have been updating the progress on the house via YouTube videos, bringing in income in the process. Fern was along for the ride with Ben and Jessa, as she is likely still breastfed. The other children didn’t appear to be on the trip.

Jana Duggar hasn’t been in the spotlight lately. She has kept a low profile on social media, which isn’t too troubling. Jana is Michelle Duggar’s right hand and helps with all the children who remain in the home.

The older Duggar siblings had time to catch up, and Jinger got to see Jennifer, who seemed to enjoy being with her bigger sisters.