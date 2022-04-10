Jinger Duggar wears adorable dress and white heels for tea time with friends

Jinger Duggar attended tea with her friends. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is the most fashionable sibling.

She was the first to wear jeans, and since then, her sisters and even a few sisters-in-law have followed suit.

When there’s a wedding or Duggar event, Jinger is always the one dressed to impress.

Jinger Duggar wears a feminine dress and white heels for tea with friends

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar reposted some photos and a tea time video with friends on her story.

She chose a very feminine dress with white heels. It wasn’t a bold choice, but very sophisticated for something like tea time with her friends. A bigger group of women got together, and all seemed to enjoy the snacks and tea they enjoyed while spending time together.

Jinger Duggar’s most notable outfits

Jinger Duggar has made headlines for years because of her fashion choices.

One of the most notable pieces of clothing the Counting On star owns is a $300 blazer she purchased while filming the reality TV show. She and Jana Duggar went shopping on Rodeo Drive, and she just couldn’t walk away from that blazer. It was surprising to see her pay that amount of money for a piece of clothing, especially since the Duggars are known for their thrifting. Jinger recently wore the blazer in a photo with her sisters Johannah and Jennifer Duggar.

The reality TV star also wears jean shorts. There have been a few occasions where she’s been photographed wearing frayed cut-offs shorts. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo live in California, so wearing shorts isn’t a huge deal, except because she is a Duggar. The women aren’t supposed to show their knees. However, it appears Jeremy has no issues with it as he was shopping with his wife while she was sporting a pair of frayed cut-offs.

A recent bridesmaid dress also caught followers’ attention. Jinger showed off her shoulders in a spaghetti-strapped dress as she stood beside her good friend Constanza as she got married. She has shown off various angles of the dress, and she impresses her followers each time.

Her freedom of expression with fashion has evolved over the years. Jinger Duggar was bold with choices growing up, too, including using heavy black eyeliner as she got older. Although her clothing choices while living in the big house still followed the rules set by her parents, once she married Jeremy Vuolo, though, that all changed.