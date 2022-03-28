Jinger Duggar rocks pants and blazer as she poses with Johannah and Jennifer

Jinger Duggar spent time with her sisters. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo flew to Nebraska over the weekend to attend Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding.

It appears they traveled without their kids, which left Jinger with time to spend with her younger siblings.

That’s exactly what the former Counting On star did, and she shared a snap on her Instagram story as she and Jeremy headed back to California.

Jinger Duggar poses in pants and blazer with Johannah and Jennifer

On her Instagram story, Jinger Duggar showed off how grown up her little sisters are. She posed with Jennifer and Johannah Duggar, two of the girls who still live at the big house.

The reality TV star wore pants, a turtleneck, and a blazer as she posed with her sisters. They, of course, were wearing dresses with long sleeves. Each of the girls is smiling, showing off the happiness of being together.

This may have been from the rehearsal dinner ahead of the wedding, as Jinger wasn’t dressed formally enough for a wedding. The younger Duggar sisters seemed happy their big sister was home for the wedding, as she hasn’t been back with the entire family since Jedidiah Duggar married Katelyn Nakatsu in April 2021.

Johannah was one of Jinger’s buddies growing up. She was part of Jinger’s team, along with Jedidiah. The three of them spent a lot of time together, which bonded them.

Jinger Duggar spends time with family

Attending Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding allowed Jinger Duggar to catch up with siblings she hadn’t seen in almost a year.

Several siblings have visited California to see Jinger, but her trips back home haven’t been frequent. She was last spotted in Arkansas when Jedidiah Duggar married Katelyn Nakatsu last April. This wasn’t “home,” but it was where all of her siblings gathered, even Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

The wedding gave fans some updates about the Duggars, including a very pregnant Kendra Caldwell standing in the pews. Jeremiah’s groomsmen were his brothers, Jedidiah, Jason, James, and Joseph.

Jinger Duggar showed off her fashion sense and her love for pants while posing with two of her younger sisters. Time is moving fast, as Johannah will be 18 next year, the other girls will all be teenagers. The sisterly connection the Duggar sisters have is a close one, and they can reconnect whenever they have the chance to see one another.