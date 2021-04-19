Jinger Duggar upped her fashion game. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar draws a lot of attention on social media.

From no longer posting photos of her daughters to protect their privacy to rebranding the Hope We Hold account after wiping it clean, the Counting On star is popular.

After being chatty with followers over the weekend, Jinger shared a photo of herself seated in a car holding flowers. That wasn’t what grabbed followers’ attention, though. It was how “great” she looked in the yellow dress she was wearing.

Yellow is Jinger Duggar’s color

Jinger Duggar has always been into fashion. She is easily the most trendy family member, especially since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016.

Many of her fans flocked to Instagram to compliment her in the yellow dress. It is a different look for the reality star as she typically dressed in more neutral colors.

One fan said, “Wow yellow is so beautiful on you!”

Another chimed in, “You look extra beautiful in this pic! Yellow looks great on you! [fire emoji]”

Most of the comment section was filled with praise for her wardrobe choice, with only a few snide comments mixed in.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar?

While managing life with two little girls, Jinger Duggar has worked to co-author a book with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. It releases on May 4 and is currently available for preorder.

The couple is promoting it frequently on social media, and fans seem interested to learn more about them. Aside from Counting On, they have been attempting to branch out further than reality TV.

A couple of partnerships fell through for Jinger, which made headlines at the end of 2019. She had partnered with a company in Los Angeles, and following pushback from their patrons, they dropped her.

Since then, she has been attempting to gain a following as a social media influencer. In recent months, though, things have slowed down as she stepped back while adjusting following the birth of her second child, Evangeline Jo.

There was talk about marital issues, but Jinger shut that down over the weekend. She revealed she is happier than ever, and she and Jeremy Vuolo were doing great.

Her Instagram page has become a place filled with trendy fashion. Jinger Duggar was the first Duggar sister to wear pants, and since then, followers have kept an eye out for what she is wearing.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.