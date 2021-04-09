Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announce book, promise an inside look into their lives and relationship

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their book is coming out. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

As expected, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced that they have a book releasing on May 4, 2021.

It is aligned with their brand, Hope We Hold. Titled, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, it is pegged to be a little bit about their lives as individuals (including their childhood) with some stories about their relationship through the years.

The couple teased big news yesterday, and followers tried to guess what it was. While some believed that Jinger might be pregnant, the news was the book, which wasn’t surprising in the least.

What is the book about?

In their announcement, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo talked a little bit about what fans could expect from their book.

Not only is it about their experiences as a couple, but it is also about their individual journey as well. They teased that some of the stories have never been heard before, including some their families didn’t even know about.

Followers have many questions for the couple, mostly about why photos of their two daughters aren’t shared anymore. Evangeline Jo was born back in November, and aside from her newborn photos and a quick update from TLCMe, there have been no new photos. Felicity has been seen more, but mostly from behind.

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to?

Over the last several months, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stepped back from social media. They were still posting, but not nearly as much following the birth of Evangeline Jo.

Then, they wiped their Hope We Hold Instagram page completely clean. It was a part of the rebranding they were doing, and now, there are a handful of posts on there again.

There were rumors the couple was dealing with some marital issues after the birth of their second child. Things were reportedly hard to adjust to with two little ones and they needed to take time to refocus on their marriage.

Interestingly enough, it is speculated that this may be a topic in their book. It is available for preorder now and will officially release in just under a month. This will be the second book for Jinger and the first for Jeremy.

While the big news wasn’t shocking to some, the book is something many followers are looking forward to ordering.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.