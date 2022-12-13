Jinger Duggar stays one step ahead, stops trolls in their tracks

Jinger Duggar stayed ahead of the trolls. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is staying one step ahead of potential comments by adding a disclaimer to one of her posts.

The Counting On star shared some books she uses to help Felicity learn and a deal on them if you use her promo code.

Felicity will be old enough for kindergarten in just over six months, so Jinger sharing these tools makes sense. However, she has yet to reveal if she will homeschool her daughters or follow in Jill Duggar’s footsteps and send them to public school.

In the final clip of her Instagram Stories, Jinger decided to get ahead of the possible comments she would receive based on her filming the partnership videos.

Her nails were a focal point as she flipped through the pages.

She made sure to let viewers know that before they take a jab at her nails, Felicity is the one who painted them.

Jinger Duggar protects her daughters

When Felicity was born in 2018, she was a part of Counting On. Jinger Duggar was given a birth special, and she and Jeremy Vuolo touted her around for the cameras.

It wasn’t until Evangeline was born in 2020 that Jinger and Jeremy changed their tune about showing off their family. There are several photos and videos of Felicity as a baby and toddler from the show and pictures they have shared on their social media.

The couple eventually came out and confirmed they were protecting their daughters’ privacy. They avoid sharing their faces while they are young to protect them. Jinger or Jeremy will occasionally show the girls from behind or with their faces obscured.

Jinger Duggar’s upcoming book release

While Jinger Duggar is already an author, she is publishing a book that several Counting On viewers will likely want to read.

She made it clear it is not a Duggar tell-all, but it focuses on her journey of exploring the Bible and learning to decipher what she was taught while a part of the IBLP and what the Bible says.

Her wardrobe changes will likely be addressed. She is the first Duggar daughter who wore pants and, eventually, shorts. Jinger has dramatically changed since marrying Jeremy Vuolo and moving to California. She is still following religion but isn’t nearly as radical as it was when she was part of the IBLP with her family.

Jinger Duggar is clever, and she is staying ahead of the game these days.