Jinger Duggar shows off Felicity’s artistic talent in piece she makes for Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar seems to be in a sharing mood, especially when it comes to pictures of Felicity.

While she has kept her word about not sharing identifying photos of her daughters, she has posted several of her oldest over the last several days.

From a shadow photo from the family hike up to the Hollywood sign to the little girl playing in a fountain in Beverly Hills wearing a tutu and kicks, Jinger hasn’t hesitated to share some fun moments.

Felicity’s artwork for Jeremy Vuolo

Over on Instagram, Jinger Duggar shared a few photos of Felicity painting. It appeared the little girl was set on making a picture for her dad, Jeremy Vuolo.

Strategically, Jinger made sure to take the photo from above and behind her daughter, careful not to get her face in the picture. She revealed that Felicity wanted to make the artwork for her dad and then shared it with the world.

It was another cute photo to add to the ones she has shared of Felicity lately. As the little girl grew up in front of the camera on Counting On, keeping her out of the spotlight altogether wasn’t necessarily an option. However, Evangeline Jo has only been shown a handful of times, so her identity will be a better-kept secret.

Why is Jinger Duggar sharing so much?

With Counting On canceled, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are likely trying to build up their following even more. Being an influencer can be a lucrative thing, especially if you can rake in the followers.

They were very clear they do not support Josh Duggar’s charges, and their statement was one of the most strongly-worded ones that were released. Jinger and Jeremy also agreed with TLC when they canceled the reality TV show and said that when they spoke publicly about it.

Moving forward, speculation is that the couple will continue to push their book and work on their social media presence. They are both incredibly active, with Jeremy Vuolo posting on several platforms while Jinger Duggar typically remains on Instagram.

Joining TikTok was a big move for the couple, and while they haven’t done much with it, followers are waiting for them to step it up. That platform could be a game-changer for the couple and could expose them to people who aren’t as familiar with them as their current followers.

For now, though, the pictures of Felicity are keeping Jinger’s followers entertained.