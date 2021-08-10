Jinger Duggar shares adorable picture of Felicity in tutu and kicks while in Beverly Hills

Jinger Duggar shared an adorable picture of Felicity. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar has been busy over the last few days. There’s been plenty of fun moments, from her hike to the Hollywood sign with Jeremy Vuolo and the girls over the weekend, to spending time in Beverly Hills.

Despite not showing her girls’ faces, the Counting On star has managed to give followers glimpses of both Felicity and Evangeline Jo.

Most recently, Jinger and Felicity spent time in Beverly Hills.

Jinger Duggar shows off Felicity in a tutu and kicks

On her Instagram story, Jinger Duggar showed off a photo of Felicity in front of a fountain with the words Beverly Hills behind it.

The little girl was dressed in a tulle tutu, complete with the latest pair of kicks she enjoys wearing.

Sneakers are a big deal for Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. They often wear some of the latest releases and show off the shoes their toddler daughter wears.

Wearing a tutu and kicks never looked so good, and Felicity appeared to be enjoying herself.

Why Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo no longer share Felicity

It has been several months since Evangeline Jo was born, and she was shown during a birth special on TLC.

Following the birth and her first few photos on social media, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stopped sharing photos of their daughters.

Some followers were confused as Felicity had grown up in the spotlight. She was shown on Counting On, and many of the photos from Jinger’s and Jeremy’s social media accounts featured her.

Jinger eventually talked about their decision to scale back on photos after months of followers’ questions. They want privacy for their daughters. Not only that, but they would also like to protect them from some of the ugly comments they received about Felicity throughout the years.

With Counting On canceled, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will have to decide what is next. They have tried to distance themselves from the legal issues with the family and have made it a point to speak out against the situation with Josh Duggar.

Now, the couple shares photos of Felicity from behind, allowing her face to remain private. As for Evangeline Jo, she is typically shown in a carrier with only the top of her head visible. She looks a lot like her big sister with her curly hair.

There may not be many photos of Felicity and Evangeline, but when Jinger Duggar or Jeremy Vuolo share them, followers can’t get enough.