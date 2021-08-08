Jinger Duggar hiked with her daughters and husband. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spent a morning hiking up to the Hollywood sign.

They decided not to share photos of their two daughters’ faces online anymore but have shared Felicity from behind and Evangeline at a distance while she is in a carrier Jinger is wearing.

Both reality TV stars shared photos from their hike, including their children in them. Jinger and Jeremy are careful about what they post and often share important moments with their followers.

Jinger Duggar shares adorable shadow photo

Over on her Instagram account, Jinger Duggar made sure to capture a photo of herself with her two little girls.

The weather cooperated nicely for her to take a shadow picture, which she shared with followers.

Both Felicity and Evangeline were included as Jinger was wearing her youngest daughter. Her shoes were also visible in the photo.

Jeremy Vuolo also shared a few photos from their hike on his Instagram page. The two photos were of himself and Jinger Duggar (still holding Evangeline in the carrier) at the bottom of the Hollywood sign and one where he had Felicity on his shoulders just above the famous sign.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

For now, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo appear to be living their own lives away from the rest of the Duggar family.

They released a statement immediately following the news that TLC canceled Counting On. In it, they revealed they agreed with the network’s decision. In a previous statement about Josh Duggar’s legal matters, they made it clear they are not supporting anything he reportedly did.

Recently, they traveled to North Carolina to attend a church-related event and did some exploring. Both Jinger and Jeremy shared photos from their vacation, including some cute ones of Felicity with her back to the camera.

Spending time together with their girls is something they both enjoy. They both try new things a lot, including coffee places and eateries, and when that’s not happening, Jeremy is often gushing over his wife.

Despite the chaos that the last several months have brought on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, they continue to move forward. They haven’t commented aside from their statements, but their actions have spoken volumes.

Keeping their daughters safe is their priority, which starts with keeping their faces off social media and only showing their profiles or from behind.