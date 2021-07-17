Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are on TikTok — Here’s where to find them

Jinger and Jeremy join TikTok. Pic credit: TLC

It has been over two weeks since Counting On was canceled, and Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have joined another social media platform.

The couple uses Instagram pretty frequently, showcasing their trips and the places they visit while exploring Los Angeles. From coffee shops to little, quirky stores, Jinger and Jeremy both enjoy bringing their followers along for the ride.

Now, they have stepped out of their comfort zone and joined the widely popular TikTok.

Where can you find Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on TikTok?

A while back, Jinger Duggar joined the social media platform. She never did anything with it, but she did amass over 17,000 followers after just sharing one video.

Now, Jeremy Vuolo joined the platform, and he is ready to make videos with his wife. His account is brand new today and already has almost 7,000 followers.

It will be interesting to see what they choose to do on the platform as it appears that different people use it for different reasons. From videos about their lives to dances made specifically because of TikTok, the “for you” page can be all over the place.

Both Jinger and Jeremy have been on social media for a while, so it is likely they know exactly how to use TikTok for their benefit. They promoted their book release all over various platforms, and now, they have access to this one.

For now, this is the lone video on Jeremy’s account.

They aren’t the only Duggars on TikTok either. Amy Duggar King joined the social media platform recently, too.

What’s next for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

It looks like Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are looking to be successful on their own. Their statement about the Counting On cancellation could be seen as them vying for their own show, though they have mentioned wanting more privacy for their daughters.

Their brand, The Hope We Hold, has been something they have worked on for quite a while now. From a podcast to a book, the groundwork has been laid, and now, they are working on what is next.

Whether that is their own show or something else remains to be seen. Jinger and Jeremy enjoy life on the west coast, exploring and trying new things while in California. It has been almost five years since she left Arkansas, and it seems like there’s no going back.