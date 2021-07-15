Jinger Duggar rocks shorts while at the zoo with Felicity

Jinger Duggar spent some time at the zoo. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is rocking shorts again, and this time, it’s at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The mom of two shared some photos of Felicity and one of herself while they spent time soaking in the animals and exhibits.

She has been the boldest with her fashion choices. More recently, though, Jinger has been rocking short shorts with tighter-fitting t-shirts.

Fashion is Jinger Duggar’s thing

Since marrying Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, Jinger Duggar has been breaking the rules and upping her fashion game. From new kicks to short shorts, followers have been here for all of it every step of the way.

In the photo she shared on her Instagram story, Jinger wore shorts that hit above her knee. They were a bit longer than the ones she was sporting while building Felicity’s playset. Still, seeing the Duggar daughter wearing shorts in public is still a bit shocking.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Felicity at the zoo with Jinger Duggar

Also, in the photos shared by Jinger Duggar were a couple of shots of a growing Felicity Vuolo. The little girl will celebrate her third birthday next week, and followers have watched as she has grown up.

Earlier this year, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo opted to take more stock in their daughters’ privacy. There haven’t been many photos of Evangeline Jo at all. She was shown on her birth special, and some filming was done when she was a few months old, but social media isn’t plastered with her face.

Now, Felicity is only being shown from behind. She sports cool kicks like her mom, and her fashion is to-notch, thanks to Jinger Duggar. Even without seeing her face, it is apparent the little girl has grown a lot since being featured on Counting On.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

A lot has changed for Jinger and Jeremy with the cancellation of Counting On. They were the first couple to release a statement about it, and they even stated they agreed with the network’s decision.

Even though there won’t be more filming, critics and fans will still be able to follow Jinger and Jeremy. They appear to enjoy the spotlight to an extent, and with The Hope We Hold brand, there are so many possibilities.

So for now, Jinger Duggar will have to entertain fans with the back of Felicity’s head and shorts every now and then.