Jeremy Vuolo calls Jinger Duggar ‘best mom ever’ as she wows in shorts and a white t-shirt

Jeremy Vuolo is always singing the praises of his wife, Jinger Duggar.

From the way she handles their children to her testimony, he raves about her at every turn. She is his everything, and he often shares sweet photos of her in the moment.

This time, Jeremy showed off Jinger’s mom skills as she put together a swing set for their nearly three-year-old daughter, Felicity.

Jinger Duggar gets the spotlight

In the photo shared by Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar is seen sporting a white t-shirt and denim shorts. It isn’t typical attire for the fashionista, and it may even be the first time followers have seen her in super mainstream clothing.

He wrote, “I came home yesterday to find @jingervuolo building a swing set for Felicity. Best. Mom. Ever. 💯”

The photo appeared to be snapped as she was in the backyard putting together a swing set for their toddler daughter. He caught her with the sun glow and looking more like the average person than one of Jim Bob Duggar’s daughters.

Jinger Duggar’s jean shorts and white t-shirt get attention

Recently, the Duggar women have upgraded some of their styles. Many of the married girls wear pants now, but that wasn’t always the case.

When she married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, Jinger Duggar began changing her style and wearing pants, more form-fitting clothing, and spending quite a bit of money on her attire. One of the biggest moments happened on Counting On when Jinger and Jana Duggar went shopping on Rodeo Drive, and the reality TV star spent $300 on a blazer.

The comment section on Jeremy’s post also appeared to like Jinger’s look. One follower commented, “Jinger, your outfit😍😍😍😍,” while others simply used emojis to get their point across.

Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Capturing this moment while Jinger was busy building something for her daughter was special. After the couple has spent months pushing their book and dealing with Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, something different was needed.

She has come out of her shell since leaving the Duggar compound and becoming Jeremy’s wife. While living in Texas, she began to shake things up, and now that Jinger is in California, things are really different when it comes to her self-expression.

It’s clear Jeremy Vuolo only has eyes for Jinger Duggar, and their love story is one that followers seem to adore just as much.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.