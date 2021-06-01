Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Jinger Duggar reveals she is ‘thankful’ for Jeremy Vuolo


Jinger Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jinger Duggar is “thankful” for her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar shared a photo of her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, revealing that she is “thankful” for him.

The couple has been through plenty of ups and downs throughout their nearly four-year marriage. Jinger married Jeremy in 2016, and since then, they have weathered several storms while remaining in the public eye.

This past month has been a whirlwind for the Duggar daughter, and now, she is sharing with the world how important her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, is to her.

‘Thankful for this guy’

A simple caption for her Instagram post shared of Jeremy Vuolo. Jinger Duggar cut straight to the point when sharing the solo photo of her husband.

At the beginning of May, the couple released a book they co-wrote. Since then, they have done many promotions, including reading chapters, live signings, and more.

In the book, the couple talks about their relationship, and how at one point, Jeremy wasn’t sure that Jinger would change her mind about not wanting to court him. Fortunately, she did.

The storms weathered

While their issues have been public, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo went into detail in their book about things they went through and what got them through to the other side.

Of course, they both talk about leaning on God. They dealt with the death of Jinger’s grandma, Mary Duggar, just as they were set to move to Los Angeles. They went back to Arkansas upon learning the news in June 2019.

From there, the couple experienced a miscarriage. They had filmed themselves telling the family, which was even more devastating. Thankfully, Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, and sisters, Jana and Jessa, went to California to be there for her.

Evangeline Jo is their rainbow baby. Now, they are parents to two little girls. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo revealed they were pulling back on sharing photos of them. Yesterday, though, Jeremy put out a photo of himself alongside Felicity that had followers in their feelings.

Another big deal in Jinger’s family recently is the arrest of her older brother, Josh Duggar, on child pornography charges. The couple released a statement about it, but they have remained mostly silent about the family legal issues since then.

So much has happened since Jinger and Jeremy got together. One thing is for sure, though, she loves him and is “thankful” for his part in her life.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

