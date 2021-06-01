Jeremy Vuolo shares new photo of Felicity after he and Jinger Duggar decide to pull back on sharing kid photos

Jeremy Vuolo shared a new photo of himself with Felicity. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo shared a new photo of Felicity and captioned it with “God gives good gifts.”

He and Jinger Duggar had decided to pull back with photos regarding their two little girls. Initially, Felicity was shared quite frequently, but when Evangeline Jo was born, that all changed.

The couple talked about their decision to protect their daughters’ privacy until they could decide for themselves what was posted. Fans criticized the couple for their silence, and when they finally confirmed their girls were okay and pulled back, they received even more criticism.

Yesterday, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo on Instagram of him walking with Felicity as she pulls a wagon. This is one of the most recent photos of the almost three-year-old.

It has been a while since the little girl has been featured in a typical photo, but her privacy is essential to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy. They have changed the way they handle social media and their brand, which surprised followers.

He loves his children, and this photo of him being a dad with Felicity was a nice change of pace from the book promotion both he and Jinger have been doing since their book dropped last month.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo doing now?

Aside from heavily promoting their book, the couple has been laying pretty low.

They did release a statement about the arrest of Jinger’s oldest brother, Josh Duggar, on child pornography charges. She was one of his victims back when she was younger, and he molested his sisters. That became public knowledge in 2015, but it had happened a decade prior.

Since then, Jinger and Jeremy have been attempting to work on their brand and move away from the Duggar name. Both talked about justice being served in response to the news that Josh was arrested. Despite reports that Jim Bob Duggar instructed the family to stay quiet, the girls who were victims of him spoke out while the rest of the family has remained silent.

There had been speculation this is why Jinger and Jeremy decided to stop posting photos of their children, but as of now, they have not publicly confirmed that was the reason behind it.

As of now, there is no indication about whether Counting On will return for another season. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are busy working on their brand and living their lives with their two daughters.

The latest photo of Felicity and her daddy proves there is a lot of love between them.

