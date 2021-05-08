Jinger Duggar didn’t want to ‘hurt’ her family when her convictions about wearing pants changed

Jinger Duggar opens up about wearing pants Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar’s decision to wear pants rocked the Duggar fanbase. She was the first daughter who decided to give up exclusively wearing dresses or skirts, which earned her the nickname of the “rebel” Duggar.

In her book, which she co-authored with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger talks about her choice to wear pants and the research that went into it. Digging into the Bible, the Counting On star looked for a verse that specifically forbids women from wearing pants.

She wanted to explore things for herself, which is when she discovered that her convictions were changing. Jinger Duggar revealed she worried about what her parents would think when she began wearing pants.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

How Jinger Duggar’s convictions changed

As Jinger Duggar talks in her book, she walks readers through her deep dive into Scripture. It was there that she wanted to learn more about why people interpreted things differently. She even recalls taking her family’s values without question because that was just what they did.

The reality TV star said, “Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens.”

And upon doing more studying in the Bible, she “realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants.”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

How did Jinger Duggar tell her parents?

When Jinger Duggar started wearing pants, she made headlines. Fans and followers wondered if it was a rebellious act against Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but as it turns out, that was not the case.

Recounting her conflict about no longer sharing the same convictions as her parents, Jinger wrote, “I knew they deeply cared about their convictions, and I didn’t want to hurt them now that I didn’t share those convictions.”

On Counting On, Jinger sat in a confessional along with Michelle Duggar, and they talked about her decision to wear pants. It was something that fans didn’t believe would happen, and yet, it did. She even teared up when it came to talking about it with her mom.

As Jinger continues to push her book, fans and followers get a chance at an inside look into her life growing up, her marriage, and more tidbits of her life with Jeremy Vuolo that no one knew about.

Currently, she is focusing on her book and doing promotions amid the latest Josh Duggar scandal resulting in his indictment on two charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.