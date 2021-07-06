Jinger Duggar talked about ‘bizarre’ men who attended their church to meet them — Did she shade Ben Seewald?

Jinger Duggar has followers thinking she called out Ben Seewald. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar has been open about the men who have tried to court her and her sisters. She talked about it in her book, and recently, she did a podcast with Jeremy Fall where she addressed it again.

She opened up there about her struggle with fame and even wanting to live out of the spotlight. Jinger also mentioned her decision to pull back on posting photos of her children, noting some followers were cruel about her daughters, and she didn’t want to expose them to something like that.

In addition to all of that, it looks like she may have subtly shaded her brother-in-law, Ben Seewald.

Jinger Duggar talks about men who wanted to court her and her sisters

During her chat with Jeremy Fall, Jinger Duggar talked about receiving letters from men in prison basically proposing to her and some of her sisters. They would contact Jim Bob Duggar or even mail them directly to the sisters themselves.

While that was interesting, there was the talk about the guys who attended the church the Duggars attended to talk to the sisters. After all, that is what happened with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald.

Jinger said, “There were a lot of guys who came around. Sometimes they would come visit the family or visit our church—that was a good ‘in’ for some guys. They thought, ‘Oh if I come to your church, that’s my in.'”

How did Jessa Duggar meet Ben Seewald?

Interestingly enough, Ben met Jessa that exact way. He lived in Hot Springs but happened to be in the area and attended the Duggars’ church. He mentioned he was in town to check out a school. Immediately, though, he locked eyes with Jessa, and that is what started things.

For a while, Ben would make the drive to attend church and hang out with the Duggar family, which included Jessa’s brothers. Of course, he had to win the approval of Jim Bob Duggar and presumably fill out that 50-page questionnaire that Jeremy Vuolo confirmed is a real thing.

Jessa Duggar shared the story of how they met in 2017, and it is eerily similar to what Jinger Duggar was explaining happened during her podcast appearance.

Was Jinger shading the way her brother-in-law made his move on her sister?