Jinger Duggar reveals new hair ahead of book release

Jinger Duggar switched up her look ahead of her book release. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is showing up and out ahead of her book release at the end of the month.

She is known for her risky fashion choices, especially since she has been wearing spaghetti straps and shorts.

Earlier this week, she teased that a new look was coming, debuting it while also making another announcement about her upcoming book.

Her hair has been a hot topic since she began dyeing her hair when she moved to Texas following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo.

There was an old Counting On clip that showed off when Jinger first went blonde, and since then, she has switched her color a few times.

Jinger has chosen a darker shade with some blonde and face-framing highlights.

Jinger switches up her hair color, reveals book details

While promoting her upcoming book release and virtual signing on the same day, Jinger Duggar debuted her new look.

She teased a change was coming, but this video was the first look at what she chose.

This book release is a big deal, as it tells the story of how Jinger walked away from the IBLP and began questioning the things she learned about what does and does not constitute a sin.

There’s been plenty of speculation that Jinger’s beliefs about wardrobe and other things had shifted, but the book confirms all of that. She was quick to shoot down the rumors that it was a tell-all, though there is likely some interesting information on those pages about her family and their enforcing of the IBLP practices.

Jinger captioned the post, “It’s hard to believe that the new year is already here! I am excited to announce that, on January 31st, my new book ‘Becoming Free Indeed’ will be released. I am doing a live virtual book signing on release day. Check out the link in my bio for all the details 🤗”

What’s next for Jinger Duggar?

The former Counting On star is prepping for a busy few months. With the release of her book at the end of the month, there will likely be press to do and other opportunities.

She has partnered up with Good Ranchers to promote their meat. She and Jeremy partnered with the company and offered discount codes for their products. Recently, Jinger was chewed out for not being a vegan by several followers who believe Christianity and veganism go hand-in-hand.

It’s a brand new year with a clean slate and new hairstyle for Jinger Duggar.