Jinger Duggar roasted for eating meat, not being vegan

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are always open to partnerships, so it’s no surprise they teamed up with a meat supply company.

In a video that was a paid sponsorship, which was clearly marked on her post, Jinger revealed how Jeremy’s love language is a good steak.

She captioned the video, in part, “Anyone else’s husband’s love language a good steak? Combine that with Felicity attacking him mid-meal and he’s a happy man 😆”

The steak was put into a cast iron skillet on the stove, which drove some followers wild. There were plenty of comments under Jinger’s share, but the most off-the-wall ones came from followers who were upset she and Jeremy weren’t eating a plant-based diet.

Jinger and Jeremy are used to the criticism, mainly because they were part of Counting On and are closely associated with her brother, Josh Duggar, who had several controversies over the last several years.

Interestingly, it doesn’t seem to bother the former reality TV stars.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may have gotten more trendy since their move to California, but hopping on the vegan diet isn’t part of that.

They haven’t discussed their diets at length, and while they have indulged in being foodies since their move to the West Coast, it isn’t a huge deal.

With over 100 comments on her post, Jinger got called out for not being vegan by more than one person.

One follower wrote, “Go vegan! Steak is incredibly cruel and very unhealthy ! You can’t be spiritual or a true Christian until you embrace veganism. Join us Christian care church.”

Another said, “Have you all ever thought about going plant based? It’s so so much healthier. I went vegan when I realized how much healthier it was for you, and that God’s original plan was for us to be vegan. Eden was vegan. It’s not a sin to eat meat now, but God okayed it as a concession for man’s lust for flesh. But, sin has consequences, like many health problems, etc. Just throwing it out there.”

Jinger Duggar prepares for a busy year

As Jinger Duggar prepares for 2023, she knows the next few months will be busy.

She is releasing a new book that will address her distance from the IBLP and the changes she made in her life following her own takeaways from scripture.

It’s not a Duggar tell-all (which would make one of the siblings rich), but it is the journey of Jinger finding herself and who God wanted her to be—breaking away from the fear and learning about the freedom of living a life of being faithful but not restricted.

The book releases near the end of January, and with that, there will likely be some opinions about what she included from her family members.