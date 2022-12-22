Jinger Duggar celebrated her birthday with some birthday shoutouts. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar celebrated her birthday this week.

The Counting On star shared a few of the messages she received to her Instagram Stories, including one from her good friend Constanza’s wedding.

Jeremy Vuolo gave his wife a birthday shoutout, gushing over her beauty. While it was sweet, the one shared by Constanza is likely to get more attention.

In the photo, Jinger stands next to the bride as she was a bridesmaid in the wedding earlier this year. She is wearing a full-length dress, but the spaghetti straps show off plenty of skin.

The California girl has changed a lot over the last several years, thanks partly to her husband, Jeremy, and her journey to find out where she lies on the faith train.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans saw Jinger show off her toned arms and fit body in a dress that wasn’t fully covering her arms and neckline.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar debuts new book

In her quest for the truth, Jinger Duggar decided to read the Bible and reveal what it meant to her.

She is releasing a book all about that journey next month. Interestingly enough, Jinger has used the word free in the title when there is an idea movement started by fans and critics called “Free Jinger.”

Jinger made it clear that she did not write a scathing Duggar tell-all, but she will discuss how she untangled what she was told growing up and what she learned from her own Bible deep dive.

The decision to relax on clothing rules is likely a part of the story. Despite denials that her parents were upset over how she dressed when married, Jeremy Vuolo noted that they had a conversation with Jinger and her new fashion sense.

Jinger Duggar partners with coffee brand

Coffee is a favorite among the Duggar sisters. When they get together or are out and about, they can often be seen grabbing coffee or tea at a shop along the way.

Jinger Duggar partnered with Matchbox Coffee and even developed her own signature flavor, Jinger.

This has been a collab worth celebrating for the former reality TV star. She’s had a few in the past collapse due to who she is and what her parents and siblings have been associated with. Matchbox Coffee seemed to work for Jinger and appears to be a good match.