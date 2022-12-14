Jeremy Vuolo gushes over Jinger Duggar, says she’s a ‘remarkable woman’

Jeremy Vuolo loves to gush over Jinger Duggar. Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jeremy Vuolo takes every chance to praise his wife, Jinger Duggar.

The two have been married since 2016, and their adventures while doing life together seem to be much more than just going through the motions.

He praised Jinger in one of the most simple moments. She was scrolling through her phone when he captured a picture and wrote a sweet caption about her.

Jinger looked happy and healthy in the photo, showing how hard she had been working in the gym. She donned a sleeveless shirt, revealing her toned arms as she intently stared at her screen.

Jeremy said when talking about his wife, “I like this picture. It’s from a few months back. Just Jinger on her phone. Nothing spectacular. A normal moment. But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her.”

Further saying, “When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I met her.”

Jinger Duggar’s upcoming book release

Jeremy Vuolo has often been credited for helping Jinger Duggar break the chain from her IBLP ideals and move into the more mainstream world of religion.

Jinger has a new book releasing in January, and it’s about her journey of finding her faith and the truths she discovered from the Bible herself.

When she announced the book’s release, she said it was not a Duggar tell-all. It was simply her journey into what she believes and what she has changed since discovering where her beliefs land.

The former Counting On star has greatly influenced her sisters regarding fashion. She has worn pants, jeans, shorts, sleeveless shirts, and more.

What do Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have planned for the holidays?

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have not yet announced their plans for Christmas.

Their Thanksgiving holiday was changed because they contracted the flu. However, they did get to enjoy a traditional meal thanks to a couple of their friends.

Last year, Jeremy and Jinger spent a few weeks back east with his family. They celebrated Christmas with the Vuolos, visiting some of Jeremy’s favorite places with their two little girls. Jinger shared some of the fun they had, and the couple also remained there for New Year’s.

There is some speculation Jinger and Jeremy may spend the holidays the same way this year. She hasn’t returned home in a while, and when she does, it’s for something big like her siblings’ weddings.

Jeremy and Jinger have taken their life together very seriously and focus on themselves and their daughters ahead of everything else.