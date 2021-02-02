Jinger Duggar joins TikTok, shares makeup video following ‘washed out’ comments

Jinger Duggar is now on TikTok. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar has been a hot topic of conversation online recently. From the lack of photos of her second child, Evy Jo, to recent photos of her looking “washed out,” there has been significant chatter.

Back in November, the Counting On star welcomed Evangeline Jo Vuolo. Her birth special has aired on the network, and photos of the little one were shared for a little while after she was born. Since then, though, there hasn’t been anything.

Now, Jinger is back to posting more regularly, and she revealed that she has joined TikTok. This is interesting because some of the content on the platform is questionable, and given the way she was raised, it is surprising that a Duggar child would be on the social media site.

Where can you find Jinger Duggar on TikTok?

On her Instagram stories, Jinger Duggar revealed she was now on the TikTok platform. She asked followers to swipe up to follow her.

If you are looking to follow her, you can do it here. Currently, she has over 3,500 followers and is only following one other account. The account is gaining followers in droves, from just a few hundred overnight to what it has now.

Her first video is one where she shares her bag of makeup, grabs a brush, twirls it around the camera, and debuts a full face of makeup. This is likely her version of a clapback following being called out for looking “washed out” in several recent photos.

Counting On fans have noticed Jinger looking tired and not as put together as she had prior to welcoming Evy Jo. Now, this new TikTok video changes all of that.

She shared her finished look on her Instagram story to get fans to follow her over there.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

What is Jinger Duggar up to ahead of new Counting On season?

Aside from joining TikTok, Jinger Duggar has been relatively quiet on social media.

There have been rumblings that she is looking for a nanny to help with her two little girls, but she has not addressed it on social media. Currently, Felicity is two-and-a-half and Evy is just a little over two months old.

Between being a mom and running a podcast and merchandise line, there is a lot of work to be done. Jeremy Vuolo is a pastor, so he is also juggling a lot. With all of that and filming, a lot has changed for the couple in just a few months.

As far as TikTok goes, it will be interesting to see just how active Jinger will be and whether she will take on all of the challenges there are on the platform.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.