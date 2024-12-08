Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spend time with Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey in Texas

It seems Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are always traveling somewhere.

The Counting On couple was recently in Texas, where they found time to catch up with Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey.

Jinger hosted Thanksgiving at their Los Angeles home, and they jetted off to Texas the week after.

While they didn’t share much about what happened in Texas, Jinger was sure to share a snap of her little family with Justin, Claire, and some friends.

They enjoyed some Texas barbeque, which likely was a highlight for the couple who lived in Texas before moving to California.

In the photo, Jinger blocked Felicity and Evangeline’s faces, as they typically do these days.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo hang out with Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar

Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, are among the Duggar couples who rarely share updates about their lives.

Initially, they shared some things, but without Counting On airing, they moved back into a more private life.

There was speculation that their wedding would be featured on the now-defunct TLC show, but that didn’t happen because it was canceled just after they announced their courtship.

They live in Texas, near her parents. Justin and Claire attend Duggar weddings, and he was a groomsman when Jason Duggar married Maddie Grace Jones in October.

We suspect that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will talk about their Texas trip on their podcast and perhaps give an update about what’s happening with Justin and Claire.

Jinger Duggar is traveling while she can still fly

Jinger Duggar is expecting her third child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The couple has traveled quite a bit over the last few months, likely to complete everything before she is too far along in her pregnancy to fly.

Her due date is at the end of March, which is still several weeks away. However, once she reaches a certain point, it is recommended to stay near the hospital.

Things for Jinger have been relatively uncomplicated as far as births go. This will be her third child, and she has delivered at the hospital with both girls. Her mom, Michelle Duggar, was there when the couple welcomed Evangeline, and we suspect she will be there again to help with the other kids.

As the holidays approach, Jinger and Jeremy will continue to be busy.

