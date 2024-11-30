Here’s why Michelle Duggar confronted a thief and threatened to call the police

Michelle Duggar isn’t afraid to chase an alleged thief down in a crowd full of people.

The Counting On mom displayed her act of heroism when she chased down an alleged thief who stole someone’s wallet while she and her daughters were walking in downtown Santa Barbara in August.

Jana Duggar shared the story in her bachelorette party video, highlighting it in Michelle’s own words.

The Duggar daughters and Abbie Grace Burnett were stunned by Michelle’s actions as she took matters into her own hands and spoke with police about what she saw.

Interestingly enough, Michelle kept her calm demeanor while hyped up and relaying the story to her daughters and daughter-in-law as they looked on.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, what happened that caused Michelle to chase down an alleged thief?

Michelle Duggar gets bold with alleged thief

While in Santa Barbara, Joy-Anna Duggar witnessed someone stealing a wallet off a table.

When she mentioned it to Michelle Duggar, she took it into her own hands and chased the guy down.

Along the way, she chastised him for his choice to steal and lectured him about it. Another person who captured the event on video also spoke with the police.

Michelle came back and briefed the girls on the event, and they all had reactions to the story being told.

Michelle Duggar animatedly told her story. Pic credit: @JanaDuggarOfficial/YouTube

Who attended Jana Duggar’s bachelorette party?

All her sisters attended Jana Duggar’s bachelorette party except Jill Duggar, who was not invited to be a bridesmaid at the wedding either.

Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie attended the California adventure.

Abbie Grace Burnett also joined the ladies on the trip. She is very close to Jana and served as one of her bridesmaids. The two have been close since she began courting Jana’s twin, John-David Duggar.

Michelle Duggar tagged along for the fun, but she became the highlight of the trip. She was all in for the fun the ladies had, including staying up late and doing puzzles.

This trip was also when Jinger announced she was expecting her third baby, which was just a few weeks before Jana married Stephen Wissmann.

Now, Jana is living life in Nebraska. She is no longer near her sisters but appears to be getting along just fine with Stephen’s family and her new life.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.