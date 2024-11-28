Here’s how Joy-Anna Duggar is spending Thanksgiving

The holiday season is upon us, so there will be plenty of family time for the Duggar family.

What was once a massive celebration at the Big House has turned into the siblings being scattered across the country and spending time with their in-laws.

That seems to be the plan for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

The Counting On star, her husband, and their three children are spending the holiday in another state.

She shared her destination on her Instagram Story, revealing they were traveling ahead of Thanksgiving.

Joy-Anna and Austin were on their way to Oklahoma.

Joy-Anna Duggar heads to Oklahoma for Thanksgiving

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth headed to Oklahoma for the Thanksgiving holiday to spend time with the Forsyth family.

She shared a shot from the road trip on her Instagram Story.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are spending time in Oklahoma. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

The Counting On star also did a short vlog she added to her Instagram page about getting ready for Thanksgiving and getting the house together before they headed out on their adventure.

They were spending time with Austin’s side of the family, and his niece was along for the ride from Arkansas to Oklahoma.

Joy-Anna seemingly enjoys spending time with Austin’s side of the family. She often shares videos with her sister-in-law, and she adores her in-laws.

She captioned the share, “Thanksgiving road trip – 2024! 🦃 Forsyth family here we come!”

Joy-Anna Duggar stepped away from weekly updates

After trying her hand at a YouTube Channel that followed their adventures, Joy-Anna Duggar pulled back from social media to focus more on her family.

Filming and editing took a lot of time, and Austin Forsyth wasn’t happy filming while he was out and about, which seemed to cause a tiny rift between the two.

Joy-Anna has been pretty active on Instagram, though.

While she and her family are spending time in Oklahoma, we suspect there will be some shares from the Thanksgiving holiday. Joy-Anna is good at documenting things, especially during a big holiday get-together.

It is unclear if Joy-Anna will spend Christmas with the Duggars at the Big House, but she and Austin will likely be there. They typically show up with the other siblings and do a gift exchange, too.

For now, though, we wait to see what kind of food and fun Joy-Anna and Austin had while visiting family.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently on Prime Video.